Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (TRIP)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,085 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $78,603,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $23,443,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,439,465 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,064,000 after purchasing an additional 592,258 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,816,118 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 410,818 shares during the period. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $13,377,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock alerts:

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 118.98, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.89. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.02 million. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the travel company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. ValuEngine raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.84.

In other Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock news, CAO Noel Bertram Watson sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $35,002.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 726 shares in the company, valued at $34,906.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.