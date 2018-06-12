Aperio Group LLC Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (ES)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Eversource Energy worth $13,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $358,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,856 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.68. 2,003,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.88.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.