Aperio Group LLC Sells 14,732 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Realogy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). Realogy had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Realogy’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLGY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Realogy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $35.00 target price on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

