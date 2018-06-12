TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of TAL Education Group worth $12,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 844,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on TAL Education Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

TAL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,074. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 134.26 and a beta of 0.36.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.96 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.57%. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

