Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Press coverage about Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Applied Industrial Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8956588920115 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies opened at $73.80 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $827.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Joe Anthony Raver purchased 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.20 per share, with a total value of $100,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,662.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $270,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

