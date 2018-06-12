AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.23

News headlines about AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AptarGroup earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.4597952284854 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

AptarGroup traded up $0.33, reaching $94.15, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 455,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,556. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.97 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,457.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director King W. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $4,664,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

