Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.21 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Arcblock has a market cap of $59.21 million and approximately $23.09 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00009682 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Huobi and Kucoin. In the last week, Arcblock has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000661 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00635196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00232899 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00095926 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,196,613 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Gate.io, Kucoin, Lbank, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, Huobi, Bibox, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcblock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.