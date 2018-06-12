Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $158,000 in Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 205,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate opened at $93.62 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Allstate has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.35. Allstate had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Allstate will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus boosted their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.46.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.