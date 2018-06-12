Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.08.

Ardelyx opened at $4.05 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.73. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Ringold acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 125,145 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 275,557 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 90,431 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 461,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 320,096 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells disruptive medicines for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States and Asia Pacific. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

