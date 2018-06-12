Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.40

Press coverage about Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Artisan Partners Asset Management earned a news sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.5318801385421 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management opened at $33.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.75 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 160.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

