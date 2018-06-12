Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $77.01 Million Holdings in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH worth $77,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 150,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH alerts:

Shares of DLR opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $127.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.02.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.93 million. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

About DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.