Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 953 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Charter Communications worth $96,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Charter Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $283.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $408.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.89.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

