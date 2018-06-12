Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $75.31 Million Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,055,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,311,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 1.45% of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 6,187.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 600.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

BMV GOVT opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a one year low of $448.20 and a one year high of $450.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th were given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

