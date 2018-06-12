Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $100.16 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of American Tower worth $100,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 615,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $5,942,041.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,253,955.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,131 shares of company stock valued at $11,151,520 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $139.64 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $125.24 and a 12 month high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

