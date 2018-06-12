Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, May 17th.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Asure Software traded up $0.29, reaching $18.18, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 74,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,812. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

