athenahealth (ATHN) CEO Jonathan Bush Sells 5,000 Shares

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) CEO Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $751,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,366,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Bush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $620,050.00.

On Monday, April 2nd, Jonathan Bush sold 5,000 shares of athenahealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $702,350.00.

Shares of ATHN stock opened at $158.49 on Tuesday. athenahealth has a 12 month low of $111.61 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.13 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts predict that athenahealth will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in athenahealth during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in athenahealth by 1,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in athenahealth by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 289,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in athenahealth by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $141.00 price target on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of athenahealth in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

