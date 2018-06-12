Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 8.41% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $130,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WABC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,292,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,495,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WABC. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, SVP Dennis R. Hansen sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $1,364,692.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,624 shares of company stock worth $1,920,763. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation opened at $59.63 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.99. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $64.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

