Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $5,361,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,240 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 176.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk traded up $1.39, hitting $137.36, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,252,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,987. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.22 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 909.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

In related news, VP Paul D. Underwood sold 572 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $77,980.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Anagnost sold 20,499 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $2,570,369.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,756 shares of company stock worth $7,448,744. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

