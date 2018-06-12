Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, June 1st.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 target price on Autoweb and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Autoweb from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoweb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Autoweb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoweb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Autoweb alerts:

AUTO opened at $4.10 on Friday. Autoweb has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $14.30.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. sell-side analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoweb news, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan purchased 54,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $199,728.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Robert Rowe purchased 60,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 157,545 shares of company stock worth $552,415 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoweb during the first quarter valued at $380,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 55,019 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoweb by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autoweb during the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.