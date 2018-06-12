AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.38% of AvalonBay Communities worth $87,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 26,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB stock opened at $166.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $152.65 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.23 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on AVB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $178.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

