Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 27,238 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Avery Dennison worth $56,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,657,000 after acquiring an additional 209,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,269,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,145,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,528,000 after buying an additional 637,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 59,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,046,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,226,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.11.

In related news, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.37, for a total value of $1,043,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,684.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 6,026 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $639,418.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,863.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,874 shares of company stock worth $14,201,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 393,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,882. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

