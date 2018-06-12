AWARE Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (CRYPTO:AWR)

AWARE (CURRENCY:AWR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One AWARE token can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Allcoin and BigONE. In the last seven days, AWARE has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. AWARE has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $748,372.00 worth of AWARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003648 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00657442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014650 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00049532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00227201 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00098447 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001481 BTC.

About AWARE

AWARE was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. AWARE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AWARE’s official website is www.aware.bi. AWARE’s official Twitter account is @AWARE__Official. The official message board for AWARE is medium.com/@AWARE_CAPITAL.

AWARE Token Trading

AWARE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Allcoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AWARE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AWARE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AWARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

