Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,379,920.50 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 77,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,379,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,248 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $303,219.84.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 95,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,964 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $182,928.40.

On Friday, May 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00.

On Friday, April 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 160,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,730.00.

TZOO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.57 million, a PE ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 0.81. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Travelzoo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Travelzoo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

