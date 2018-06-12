B. Riley Analysts Give FuelCell Energy (FCEL) a $4.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded FuelCell Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.54. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 657.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.