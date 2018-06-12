Bailard Inc. Has $512,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.96 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

BAC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,581,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,887,656. The company has a market capitalization of $307.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

