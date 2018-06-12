Bamco Inc. NY Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,581 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.37% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 592,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,462,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,101,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,925,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,135,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 1,308,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,941. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $48.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 150 properties with approximately 18.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

