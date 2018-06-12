Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 118.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,190 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 173,602 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 426,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,368,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,724,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after acquiring an additional 315,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter.

PK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts traded down $0.27, hitting $30.69, during trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $32.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.90 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.87%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Abram Sparks sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $384,635.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,828.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

