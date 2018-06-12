Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (DLR)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) by 115.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,507 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH worth $16,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 429,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,875,000 after buying an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH traded down $0.53, reaching $108.76, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,824,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,120. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.02. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.93 million. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.63%. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.12 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

About DIGITAL Rlty Tr/SH SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

