Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,528 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.23% of Ellie Mae worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,989,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ellie Mae by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

ELLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut Ellie Mae from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ellie Mae presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Shares of Ellie Mae traded up $3.68, reaching $111.23, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,085. Ellie Mae Inc has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $114.95. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl Buccellato sold 5,666 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $516,512.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian E. Brown sold 465 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $42,756.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,469. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.