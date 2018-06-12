BancFirst Co. (BANF) Given $58.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $58.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.85 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BancFirst an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BANF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Banking Ltd Ptnrshp R sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $89,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,756,070 shares in the company, valued at $603,415,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $290,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,600 shares of company stock worth $3,615,520 in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BancFirst by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BancFirst by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst opened at $61.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

