O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 387.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 448,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 265,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 431,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 536,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after buying an additional 116,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2,087.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $54.00 price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son traded up $0.14, reaching $47.50, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,079. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.71 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 33.88%. analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

