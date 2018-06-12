Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 9,972 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $594,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. traded up $0.11, hitting $62.44, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 7,926,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,192,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $168.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

