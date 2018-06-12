Bellevue Group AG Purchases Shares of 2,295,400 Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,295,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,000. Bellevue Group AG owned about 1.10% of Fitbit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIT. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Fitbit during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $69,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of Fitbit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,866.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,290,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Fitbit traded up $0.31, reaching $7.59, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 31,217,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,294. Fitbit Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.35 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Fitbit’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fitbit Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

