AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Boosted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 1.8% of Bellevue Group AG’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $18,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.96 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.07.

AmerisourceBergen traded up $0.76, reaching $88.04, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,014,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $41.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 18th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,773,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,213 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

