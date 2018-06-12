Berry Global Group Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share (BERY)

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Friday, May 18th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.00 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

BERY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of Berry Global Group traded up $0.04, hitting $47.79, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 1,069,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,078,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its position in Berry Global Group by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 122,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after buying an additional 40,425 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 45,654 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 79,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

