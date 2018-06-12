BHK Investment Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,119,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,246 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 166.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,737,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,736 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,462,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,899,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,210,000 after acquiring an additional 26,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,719 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

