BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx comprises about 2.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 413,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx traded down $0.12, hitting $46.21, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 57,278,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,482,852. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

