BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 748 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index accounts for about 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 175,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 371,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,696,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value Index by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,504. iShares Russell 1000 Value Index has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

