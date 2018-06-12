BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (IJJ)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,320,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,050,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 938,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,949,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 299,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,304,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,893,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

IJJ traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.65. 441,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,327. iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

About iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

