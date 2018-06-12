Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 17th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EFII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electronics for Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronics for Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronics for Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronics for Imaging from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Get Electronics for Imaging alerts:

Electronics for Imaging traded down $0.06, hitting $34.99, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 498,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,632. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.52, a P/E/G ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Electronics for Imaging has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.62 million. Electronics for Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. Electronics for Imaging’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronics for Imaging will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,532.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $798,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFII. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electronics for Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronics for Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronics for Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Electronics for Imaging by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period.

Electronics for Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronics for Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronics for Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.