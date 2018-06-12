Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $29,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,913 shares in the company, valued at $16,236,955. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $863,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,090 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,845. 34.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 189.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $39.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($1.20). equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.