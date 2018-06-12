Bitstar Market Cap Achieves $160,515.00 (BITS)

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Bitstar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Bitstar has a market cap of $160,515.00 and $46.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitstar has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitstar alerts:

Crave (CRAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002462 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitswift (SWIFT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001144 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000605 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004987 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Bitstar

Bitstar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 23,079,737 coins. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.