BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, June 2nd.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants opened at $56.95 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $58.65.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $278.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

In other news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $13,710,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 733,031 shares of company stock valued at $40,636,328. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,163,000 after buying an additional 502,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,211,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,330,000 after purchasing an additional 298,835 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 550,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 450,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,222,000 after purchasing an additional 305,023 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of March 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 198 casual dining restaurants located in the 26 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

