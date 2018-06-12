BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.24% of Applied Materials worth $4,232,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 368.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Risk Paradigm Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 957.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.52 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

Shares of Applied Materials traded up $0.97, reaching $50.86, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,234,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,556,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

