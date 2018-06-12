BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,263,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.98% of Costco Wholesale worth $4,948,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.4% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.68 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.91, for a total value of $560,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,519.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell D. Miller sold 12,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.12, for a total value of $2,405,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,393 shares of company stock worth $6,355,799. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale traded up $0.38, hitting $204.88, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. 1,381,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $205.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.