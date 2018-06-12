Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,861,472 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Accenture worth $6,500,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $246,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,078,717.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rowland sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $500,081.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,761.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,828 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,630. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture traded up $0.09, reaching $162.84, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,244. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.10 and a fifty-two week high of $165.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.37.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

