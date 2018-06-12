B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M Euro VALUE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, June 5th.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $24.65.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. B&M Euro VALUE/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

B&M Euro VALUE/ADR Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a general merchandise value retailer in the United Kingdom and Germany. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 576 stores under the B&M brand in the United Kingdom; and 265 stores under the Heron Foods brand, as well as 86 stores under the Jawoll brand in Germany.

