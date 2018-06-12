Boeing Co (BA) Position Decreased by Advantus Capital Management Inc

Advantus Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total transaction of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,290,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $336.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $409.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.03.

Boeing opened at $370.94 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $188.05 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 3,774.27% and a net margin of 9.63%. Boeing’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.