Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “$34.00” Price Target for Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG)

Boenning Scattergood set a $34.00 target price on Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) in a research report released on Friday, May 18th. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A in a research report on Monday, March 26th.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,733. Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. Seritage Growth Properties Class A had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Seritage Growth Properties Class A will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A by 9.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A by 22.7% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties Class A by 136.9% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

