Eaton Vance Management Acquires 25,808 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,808 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.07. 894,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.04.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,457,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,498 shares of company stock worth $18,476,193. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.